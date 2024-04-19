Open Menu

Delegation Of CUST Students Visits The Safe City Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Delegation of CUST students visits the Safe City Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Under the special directives of the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/Traffic, the Deputy Director Technical and DSP Telecommunications on Friday welcomed the delegation of CUST University at Safe City Islamabad.

A public relations officer said that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.

Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.

The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center.

Moreover, face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he maintained.

The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to CPO Safe City/Traffic and his team for this successful visit.

