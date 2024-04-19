Delegation Of CUST Students Visits The Safe City Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Under the special directives of the Chief Police Officer (CPO) Safe City/Traffic, the Deputy Director Technical and DSP Telecommunications on Friday welcomed the delegation of CUST University at Safe City Islamabad.
A public relations officer said that the delegation visits the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the police operations center hall. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.
Furthermore, the student delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad is playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
The delegation was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras in the city. The modern cameras of Safe City are playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. 42% of crimes are resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center.
Moreover, face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements, he maintained.
The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to CPO Safe City/Traffic and his team for this successful visit.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intermediate first annual exams 2024 start8 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas Police crack down on crime, drugs8 minutes ago
-
President IRS commends media for extensive coverage despite challenges8 minutes ago
-
Foreign tourists showing interest in Pakistan’s cuisines8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner stresses to complete all ongoing projects without delay18 minutes ago
-
Sukkur authorities focus on food safety, quality control in wheat purchases28 minutes ago
-
Spring Flower Show attracts students in Agri University at large58 minutes ago
-
Election campaigns for by-poll in four KP constituencies end: EC58 minutes ago
-
Police pays tribute to late officer Rubina Shehbaz at her funeral prayer58 minutes ago
-
Girl killed; house destroyed in landslide59 minutes ago
-
Rains, thunderstorms to continue in KP1 hour ago
-
KPRA, USAID-ERDA arrange on the spot registration facility for women entrepreneurs1 hour ago