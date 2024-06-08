Delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat calls on Governor

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2024 | 08:32 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori has said that he invites the spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohar Jamaat, ,Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin to come to Karachi, and in this regard, he will soon write a letter to him and request him to spend Muharram Haram in Karachi.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a four-member delegation of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat at the Governor House here on Saturday.

Kamil Younis, Ali Asfar Jamali, Hussain Kamal and Mustansar were included in the delegation.

The Governor further said that the services of Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat in the national economy are commendable.

The delegation said that free education of IT courses to the youth in the Governor's House is a great achievement.

