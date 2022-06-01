Delegation of DBA Sialkot calls on Law Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :A delegation of District Bar Association (DBA) Sialkot on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar here at the law ministry.

During the meeting, the delegation requested to establish a dedicated banking court at Sialkot upon which the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice apprised the participants that a summary had already been signed and forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval, which should be operational within two weeks.