Delegation of DGPR visits DEMP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation from Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Lahore headed by Director Electronic Media Rana Sohail on Friday visited the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication (DEMP), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

A detailed discussion about the modern system and procedure of electronic media monitoring was held in detail, said a news release.

Officials of both institutions exchanged technical issues and experiences regarding electronic media monitoring.

Executive Director General DEMP Dr Tariq Mehmood briefed the delegation of DGPR about the media monitoring system.

Director DEMP Nighat Ahsan, Director Information DGPR Rawalpindi Muhammad Awais, Deputy Director IT Shahid Nawaz and Information Officer Zaheer Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

DG Dr Tariq said that monitoring of electronic media is very essential to create a balance between public awareness of issues and government policies as the effectiveness and public acceptance of media channels have increased significantly.

He said that national electronic channels are monitored 24 hours a day in three shifts at the DEMP of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

He said that a plan is also being worked on for the monitoring of international tv channels to gain awareness of any content that is broadcasted directly regarding Pakistan and the country's foreign policy.

Director DEMP Nighat Ahsan praised the efficiency of DGPR regarding electronic media monitoring and said that regular communication between the Punjab government and the Federal government regarding electronic media monitoring is an important step.

She said that electronic media monitoring is a fast-paced process and the use of modern technology and data sharing process is of utmost importance.

DGPR Director Electronic Media Rana Sohail said that DGPR is diligently carrying out the process of monitoring electronic media channels in the largest provincial unit of Pakistan and a province with a large population.

He said that DGPR not only monitors the news content aired on the channels but also the talk shows are evaluated with regard to the public perspective.

He said that there are many opportunities to learn about modern technology and skills regarding electronic media monitoring.