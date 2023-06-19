Delegation of Diamer visits Baltistan region

(@FahadShabbir)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :In a bid to promote inter-region harmony and exchange of ideas, a delegation from district Diamer was hosted by the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) during the visit to the Baltistan region.

The delegation, consisting of religious clerics, community leaders, journalists, and representatives from various sectors, embarked on this journey to gain insights into the successful development initiatives of different districts in Baltistan.

The visit, organized by AKRSP, aimed to facilitate an exchange of knowledge and experiences between the two regions, fostering a sense of unity and cooperation.

The delegation from Diamer was particularly interested in understanding the strategies employed by the Baltistan region in promoting sustainable development and community well-being. The delegation had the opportunity to witness firsthand the development initiatives spearheaded by AKRSP in the Baltistan region.

As the delegation concluded their visit, both the representatives from Diamer and the local communities in Baltistan expressed their commitment to continuing this exchange and working together for the betterment of the entire Gilgit-Baltistan region.