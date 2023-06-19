UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Diamer Visits Baltistan Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Delegation of Diamer visits Baltistan region

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :In a bid to promote inter-region harmony and exchange of ideas, a delegation from district Diamer was hosted by the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) during the visit to the Baltistan region.

The delegation, consisting of religious clerics, community leaders, journalists, and representatives from various sectors, embarked on this journey to gain insights into the successful development initiatives of different districts in Baltistan.

The visit, organized by AKRSP, aimed to facilitate an exchange of knowledge and experiences between the two regions, fostering a sense of unity and cooperation.

The delegation from Diamer was particularly interested in understanding the strategies employed by the Baltistan region in promoting sustainable development and community well-being. The delegation had the opportunity to witness firsthand the development initiatives spearheaded by AKRSP in the Baltistan region.

As the delegation concluded their visit, both the representatives from Diamer and the local communities in Baltistan expressed their commitment to continuing this exchange and working together for the betterment of the entire Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Related Topics

Exchange Visit From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

52 minutes ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

1 hour ago
 IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

2 hours ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

3 hours ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.