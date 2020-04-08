Delegation of Dir Qami Pasoon calls on DC Lower Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A representative delegation of humanitarian organisation, "Dir Qami Pasoon"called on the deputy commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hasan on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests with special focus on Coronavirus issue.

The delegation comprised Jehan Alam,Alisha Mishwani, Akbar Khan Lala and Ibrash while district Youth Officer Izharuddin was also present on the occasion.

The delegation shared various positive suggestions regarding controlling of Corona outbreak with the DC and it was decided that Dir Qami Pasoon will conduct short sessions with Ulamas and Khateebs in the district so that to spread the awareness in masses regarding the Corona 19.

Deputy Commissioner on this occasion, lauded the role and efforts of Dir Qami Pasoon during the current emergency situation and assured them all possible cooperation on part of District Administration.

The forum was briefed on overall situation, steps taken by the District Administration and health department while delegates also visited Corona Crises Management Cell, established at Deputy Commissioner office wherein the representative of health briefed them on over all function of Crisis Management Cell and other coordinated efforts.