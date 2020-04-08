UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Dir Qami Pasoon Calls On DC Lower Dir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Delegation of Dir Qami Pasoon calls on DC Lower Dir

A representative delegation of humanitarian organisation, "Dir Qami Pasoon"called on the deputy commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hasan on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests with special focus on Coronavirus issue

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :A representative delegation of humanitarian organisation, "Dir Qami Pasoon"called on the deputy commissioner Lower Dir Saadat Hasan on Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interests with special focus on Coronavirus issue.

The delegation comprised Jehan Alam,Alisha Mishwani, Akbar Khan Lala and Ibrash while district Youth Officer Izharuddin was also present on the occasion.

The delegation shared various positive suggestions regarding controlling of Corona outbreak with the DC and it was decided that Dir Qami Pasoon will conduct short sessions with Ulamas and Khateebs in the district so that to spread the awareness in masses regarding the Corona 19.

Deputy Commissioner on this occasion, lauded the role and efforts of Dir Qami Pasoon during the current emergency situation and assured them all possible cooperation on part of District Administration.

The forum was briefed on overall situation, steps taken by the District Administration and health department while delegates also visited Corona Crises Management Cell, established at Deputy Commissioner office wherein the representative of health briefed them on over all function of Crisis Management Cell and other coordinated efforts.

Related Topics

Dir All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi keen to lear ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respo ..

1 minute ago

Akram Durrani's bail extended till May 12

1 minute ago

Hungary's COVID-19 Cases Up by 78 to 895, Deaths a ..

1 minute ago

The experts guiding the world through the coronavi ..

1 minute ago

Ulema urge for individual prayers during Shab-e- B ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.