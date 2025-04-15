Delegation of district press club South Waziristan, Upper meets DPO Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A delegation of the District Press Club South Waziristan (Upper) called on District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, at his office here on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesman, they discussed various matters pertaining to the recent abduction of journalist Inamullah Mehsud, security challenges faced by journalists, and other professional issues.

President of the Press Club, Malik Hayatullah led the delegation which included Malik Najeebullah, Waseem Mehsud, Karam Ali, Rafiq Alam Mehsud, and others.

The meeting discussed the efforts and progress in ensuring the safe recovery of Inamullah Mehsud.

The delegation demanded that those involved in the abduction be swiftly brought to justice and that Inamullah’s safe return be ensured at all costs.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan assured the delegation that the recovery of Inamullah Mehsud was a top priority for the police.

He informed that a special investigation team had been formed for this purpose, which was probing the case from all possible angles.

He stated that those involved in the incident will soon be apprehended and that effective measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The DPO further emphasized that the media was an important pillar of the state and journalists played a vital role in guiding and reforming society.

The delegation appreciated the DPO’s stance and support, thanked him, and expressed hope that Inamullah Mehsud would be recovered safely soon and that more effective steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

