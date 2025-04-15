Delegation Of District Press Club South Waziristan, Upper Meets DPO Tank
Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 04:20 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A delegation of the District Press Club South Waziristan (Upper) called on District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, at his office here on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesman, they discussed various matters pertaining to the recent abduction of journalist Inamullah Mehsud, security challenges faced by journalists, and other professional issues.
President of the Press Club, Malik Hayatullah led the delegation which included Malik Najeebullah, Waseem Mehsud, Karam Ali, Rafiq Alam Mehsud, and others.
The meeting discussed the efforts and progress in ensuring the safe recovery of Inamullah Mehsud.
The delegation demanded that those involved in the abduction be swiftly brought to justice and that Inamullah’s safe return be ensured at all costs.
DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan assured the delegation that the recovery of Inamullah Mehsud was a top priority for the police.
He informed that a special investigation team had been formed for this purpose, which was probing the case from all possible angles.
He stated that those involved in the incident will soon be apprehended and that effective measures are being taken to prevent such incidents in the future.
The DPO further emphasized that the media was an important pillar of the state and journalists played a vital role in guiding and reforming society.
The delegation appreciated the DPO’s stance and support, thanked him, and expressed hope that Inamullah Mehsud would be recovered safely soon and that more effective steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM South Punjab provides iftar to 569,000 people under Ramadan drive6 minutes ago
-
Students get lecture on importance of vote, identity6 minutes ago
-
Delegation of district press club South Waziristan, Upper meets DPO Tank6 minutes ago
-
Experts call for urgent need of financing Tobacco Control in KP16 minutes ago
-
Meeting on coordinated emergency response held16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 extinguishes fire16 minutes ago
-
PDMA warns glacier flood risk due to rising temperature16 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured on minor dispute in Soon valley16 minutes ago
-
PA body approves draft of Punjab Acid Control Act 202519 minutes ago
-
District team reviews flood preparedness in Sialkot26 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis are the real ambassador of the country: OPF chief26 minutes ago
-
PPSC concludes four-day examination process26 minutes ago