Delegation of DP World visits Pakistan to finalize commercial aspects of fright corridor project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) A high-level delegation of DP World (UAE), led by Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem (Group CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports), visited Pakistan through the SIFC platform to finalize various commercial aspects of the Dedicated Freight Corridor project (from Karachi Port to Pipri).
The consultation with all stakeholders regarding the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Pipri was successfully conducted under the auspices of SIFC, with participation from DP World, Pakistan Railways, and National Logistics Cell (NLC) officials, said a press release.
During a ceremony at SIFC, a mutually agreed-upon term sheet was signed between DP World and the relevant parties for the project's implementation.
Mr. Syed Mazhar Ali Shah, Secretary of Pakistan Railways, represented Pakistan in the presence of the DG SIFC. The Pakistani delegation also included the DG NLC and other senior officials from relevant ministries and departments, it further said.
It is expected that this project will reduce the movement of freight vehicles in the Karachi metropolis through improved railway infrastructure, aimed at advancing freight services within the country in a highly efficient and cost-effective manner. The initiative aims to materialize Pakistan's envisioned Multi-Modal Logistics Framework with a multi-million-dollar investment, positioning the country as a regional hub for transshipment and transit trade.
With the signing of this historic document, it is a pleasure to announce that the framework agreement signed between the two countries in January 2024 has led to the implementation of the project within the agreed timeframe, through the joint efforts of SIFC and key stakeholders.
This marks the beginning of long-term and strategic ties with DP World to harness Pakistan's vast potential for regional trade and connectivity, which remains underutilized due to the lack of better port and railway infrastructure.
