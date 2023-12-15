Delegation of elders calls on KP CM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A delegation of elders from Lakki Marwat, led by former MPA Munawar Khan, called on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Friday. The discussion primarily focused on matters related to water supply for agricultural lands in the region.

During the meeting, they addressed issues concerning the Baran Dam project, maintenance of the Marwat Canal, and concerns related to the Kachkot Canal. Besides the Secretary of Irrigation, other relevant officials from the Irrigation Department also attended the discussion.

The Chief Minister issued directives to make the Marwat Canal system fully operational. He instructed the completion of ongoing maintenance work on the Baran Dam within the next two weeks.

To expedite the remaining maintenance work, he emphasized the need for prioritized funds.

Emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation among the people for the broader community's benefit, the Chief Minister warned against opportunistic elements promoting discord and selfish agendas. He underscored the significance of social cohesion.

Reiterating the importance of protecting canals, preventing their illegal use, and maintaining a schedule for water supply, the Chief Minister urged local communities to actively participate in ensuring canal conservation and preventing unlawful practices.

Encouraging unity and cooperation, he stressed that division and self-interest provide opportunities for elements that pose a threat to society.