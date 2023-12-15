Open Menu

Delegation Of Elders Calls On KP CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Delegation of elders calls on KP CM

A delegation of elders from Lakki Marwat, led by former MPA Munawar Khan, called on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A delegation of elders from Lakki Marwat, led by former MPA Munawar Khan, called on the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (Retired) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, on Friday. The discussion primarily focused on matters related to water supply for agricultural lands in the region.

During the meeting, they addressed issues concerning the Baran Dam project, maintenance of the Marwat Canal, and concerns related to the Kachkot Canal. Besides the Secretary of Irrigation, other relevant officials from the Irrigation Department also attended the discussion.

The Chief Minister issued directives to make the Marwat Canal system fully operational. He instructed the completion of ongoing maintenance work on the Baran Dam within the next two weeks.

To expedite the remaining maintenance work, he emphasized the need for prioritized funds.

Emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation among the people for the broader community's benefit, the Chief Minister warned against opportunistic elements promoting discord and selfish agendas. He underscored the significance of social cohesion.

Reiterating the importance of protecting canals, preventing their illegal use, and maintaining a schedule for water supply, the Chief Minister urged local communities to actively participate in ensuring canal conservation and preventing unlawful practices.

Encouraging unity and cooperation, he stressed that division and self-interest provide opportunities for elements that pose a threat to society.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Dam Lakki Marwat From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

AKDN visits gwadar to explore cultural heritage

12 minutes ago
 OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobil ..

OPPO Unveils A58 Smartphone, Set to Redefine Mobile Experience in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospit ..

DC orders completing up-gradation of Allied Hospital

12 minutes ago
 'Angry' Kriechmayr edges super-G at Val Gardena

'Angry' Kriechmayr edges super-G at Val Gardena

6 minutes ago
 Engineer Amir takes charge as FESCO Chief

Engineer Amir takes charge as FESCO Chief

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews anti-smog measures

Commissioner reviews anti-smog measures

6 minutes ago
Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access ..

Governor SBP asks banks to enhance farmers' access to financial services

47 minutes ago
 Gang of fraudsters held

Gang of fraudsters held

44 minutes ago
 Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awarene ..

Nilofar for enhanced media role in raising awareness on child marriage & gender- ..

44 minutes ago
 Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, R ..

Coordination instrumental in reducing smuggling, Rs 107m worth of smuggled goods ..

44 minutes ago
 Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police li ..

Funeral prayers of cops martyred in Tank police lines attack offered

44 minutes ago
 PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb ..

PPP says standing firm on demand for polls on Feb 8

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan