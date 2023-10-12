Delegation of elected local body chairmans calls on Governor

A delegation of the elected local body chairmans called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday and discussed in detail the problems being faced by the local government representatives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A delegation of the elected local body chairmans called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Thursday and discussed in detail the problems being faced by the local government representatives.

The delegation Inamullah Khan, Aziz Ghaffar, Nimatullah Khan and others informed the governor about the problems including closure of electricity feeders and gas load shedding.

Governor KP also contacted CPO Peshawar and directed to arrest the suspects involved in the murder of the student of Edwards College at the earliest.

The Governor, on the occasion, spoke to Chief PESCO and other top officials of WAPDA to resolve the electricity load shedding and said that the problem should be resolved in the said area.

He also urged the elected local Council Chairmen to try to discourage Kunda mafia in their respective areas, which will permanently solve the problem of load shedding.

The Governor said that it was the responsibility of the local body representatives to attract the people for the installation of new meters.

He also directed the Sui Gas authorities to take steps to end load shedding.

Apart from this, the Governor also contacted CCPO Peshawar and instructed to bring the accused involved in the murder of the student of Edwards College to justice as soon as possible, on which CCPO Peshawar told the Governor that efforts have been started to arrest the accused on emergency basis and the accused will be arrested very soon.

The Governor directed to take steps to improve the law and order situation in the entire province including Peshawar and said that the SHOs of all the concerned Police Stations to take measures in accordance with the law to prevent vagrancy, street crimes and other crimes in their respective areas so as to ensure the prevention of such unpleasant incidents.

Expressing grief over the killing of the young student, the Governor expressed his sympathy with the bereaved family.