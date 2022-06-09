UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Electronic Dealers Association Meet DIGP Traffic Karachi

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 09:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of Karachi Electronic Dealers Association Thursday met Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Traffic - Karachi at his office.

The meeting discussed issues pertaining to parking in Saddar area particularly in Mobile Market, according to a spokesman for Traffic Police - Karachi.

It was decided in the meeting that buildings in which parking lots were available would be used for the actual purpose. Association President Muhammad Rizwan, assured the meeting that a circular would be issued in the market to shopkeepers of mobile market would park their vehicles in a way that space would be left for customers.

