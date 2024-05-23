Delegation of eminent scholars call on IG Islamabad

A delegation of eminent scholars and saints from all schools of thought, led by Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad here on Thursday visited central police office and met IG, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) A delegation of eminent scholars and saints from all schools of thought, led by Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad here on Thursday visited central police office and met IG, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi.

The delegation discussed various matters. The senior police officers and distinguished scholars from all schools of thought were present at the occasion, said a press release.

Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad said that Pakistan was a great blessing from Allah, adding unity, solidarity and national cohesion were needs of the hour for stability of the country.

He urged all the scholars to promote religious harmony, tolerance, a violence-free society, and respect for humanity through their platforms.

The " Paigham-e-Pakistan" is a great narrative and fatwa that has played an important role in eliminate terrorism, extremism, and sectarianism from the society, he added.

He further said that they would make "Paigham-e-Pakistan" the voice of every household.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of Pakistan's armed forces, police, and all national security departments.

The Maulana praised the IG for holding open courts for the citizens.

He affirmed that the entire nation, along with all scholars and saints, stood with Pakistan's armed forces, security departments, police, and administration for the protection, defense, and security of the country.

On this occasion, the IG expressed his gratitude to Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad and all the scholars.

He acknowledged the significant role scholars were playing in establishing peace in the country and promoting the unity of Muslims and the " Paigham-e-Pakistan " from their platforms.

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts for the progress of the country,adding that today's meeting would convey a message of love.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation also presented the book of the great narrative " Paigham-e-Pakistan " to the IG.