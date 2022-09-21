UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of European Parliament Calls On Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Delegation of European Parliament calls on Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A Delegation of European Parliament and EU Ambassador on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar at Ministry of Law.

The minister welcomed the delegation and discussed matters of mutual interest in the meeting.

The delegation expressed concerns and grief over the floods in Pakistan, and emphasized the need to take effective measures for controlling the effects of climate change.

The meeting also discussed issues related to legislation in detail.

The minister said Pakistan's law did not allow enforced disappearance and torture. Enforced disappearance was a scourge and the cabinet sub-committee set up in this regard would soon submit its recommendations, he added.

He said: "Our performance in legislation making is good, the problem is implementation of the law. Merely enacting legislation was not enough, real results could be achieved by implementing the law."He informed the delegation that the introduction of anti-rape law had reduced the number of rape cases to a great extent.

Related Topics

Pakistan Parliament Cabinet

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

5 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

6 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

7 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

7 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

7 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.