Delegation Of Experts Meats Secretary Agriculture To Curb Locusts In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

Delegation of experts meats Secretary Agriculture to curb locusts in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of eight technical experts in agricultural insects and locust met Provincial Secretary Agriculture Balochistan at his office on Friday.

The delegation also incorporated experts from China. The delegation discussed with the Secretary to devise plans and strategy to curb and eliminate the insects and swarms of locusts which are damaging ready crops and orchards of agriculturist of Balochistan, said press release issued here.

A pilot from Karachi was also present in the meeting with an object to spraying locusts. The experts visited Khanozai, Chaghi and Washuk districts for survey and evaluation of damages done to the crops and orchards of agriculturist from the insects and swarms of locusts.

After the result of thorough survey and evaluation of the said districts delegation of experts will bring forth recommendations and suggestion for extermination of locusts. The delegation will also provide financial assistance to Balochistan to fight the danger of locusts. The experts, on the basis of survey and evaluation reports Khanozai, chaghi and Washuk, will also implement devised plans and strategy on other districts of Balochistan to curb and exterminate the insects and locusts hazardous to crops.

