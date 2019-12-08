Delegation of farmers meets KBP President

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :A fifty-member delegation of farmers here on Sunday met President Kisan board Pakistan (KBP) Chaudhry Nisar Ahmed and apprised him about their problems.

According to KBP sources, the KBP President assured the farmers his all out assistance and help to resolve their problems.

The KBP demanded the government to fix a rate of Rs 1,500 for per maund of wheat and Rs 300 for per maund of sugarcane.