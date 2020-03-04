UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of FCAA Met Collector Customs Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 07:40 PM

Delegation of FCAA met collector customs Peshawar

A delegation of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Wednesday met with Collector Customs Muhammad Salim and congratulated him on assuming duties in Model Customs Collectorate Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Frontier Customs Agents Association (FCAA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by its President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi Wednesday met with Collector Customs Muhammad Salim and congratulated him on assuming duties in Model Customs Collectorate Peshawar.

The delegation comprising executive committee member of FCAA also apprised the newly appointed collector about their reservation and problems relating to Torkham Border, Railway Dry Port, Azakhel Dry Port and Afghan Transit Trade.

The delegation also urged collector customs to resolve problems confronted by customs agents on railway dry ports.

Speaking on the occasion, collector customs assured the delegation resolution of their problems and said that customs authorities were not oblivious of the problems of customs agents. He said that their problems would be addressed on priority basis keeping in view the suggestions and proposals of stakeholders.

