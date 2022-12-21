Delegation of federal ministers & officials arrive Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of federal ministers and officials headed by Federal Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif arrived Quetta on Wednesday.

The delegation included Federal Ministers Maulana Abdul Wasay, Nawbzada Shah Zain Bugti, Qamarul Zaman Kaira, Mussadaq Malik and Federal Secretary were received by Balochistan Ministers Zamrak Khan Achazai, Mir Muhamamd Khan Lehri, Senator Manzoor Kakar, Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Malik Naseer Shahwani, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem and Commissioner Quetta Suhai-ur-Rehman.

The federal delegation will take the provincial government into confidence regarding the energy saving strategy during its visit. The delegation will be briefed by the federal and provincial authorities.

Representatives of Zamindar Action Committee and Anjuman Tajran will also meet with the federal delegation.