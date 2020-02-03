UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Federal Ombudsman Calls On Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Mon 03rd February 2020 | 08:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation headed by the Federal Ombudsman of Pakistan Tahir Shahbaz, along with Dr. Jamal Nasir, Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Senior Advisor, and M. Aslam Khan Niazi, Advisor, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan on Monday.

The Federal Ombudsman briefed the Chief Justice about the functioning of his office and the efforts that were being made by the Federal Ombudsman in the matter of redressing the grievances of the people on the question of maladministration.

The Federal Ombudsman apprised the Chief Justice about the working of the office and the results for the year 2019, in which he showed that about 75,000 complaints were redressed by the Federal Ombudsman and 97% of these decisions were implemented.

The Federal Ombudsman also apprised the Chief Justice about the latest tools of IT and cell-phone being introduced in his office for receiving complaints and their redressal, without causing inconvenience to the complainants.

The Federal Ombudsman also apprised the Chief Justice about the steps taken by him on the matters referred to him by this Court with regards to children and women prisoners, maladministration in police, prevention of fire incidents on Margalla Hills, and educational sector reforms.

The Chief Justice desired the Federal Ombudsman to look into the environmental issues in the coastal areas of Pakistan and to have the fresh and clean water in these areas.

The Chief Justice also desired the Federal Ombudsman to look into the matters of the Civil Aviation Authority and the Karachi Port Trust and ensure that there is no maladministration in these departments as they are vital institutions and ensure that they are complying with the law under which they are created.

The Chief Justice after meeting Federal Ombudsman and his advisors thanked them and appreciated their efforts and initiatives to redress the grievances of the people in cases of maladministration.

The Federal Ombudsman also gave written materials about the functioning of the Federal Ombudsman office and also presented a memento to the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice also gave shields to the Federal Ombudsman and his advisors.

