Delegation of Fisheries Association called on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A 13-member delegation of Fisheries Association called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Mahmood Maulvi and prominent industrialist Zahid Saeed were also present on the occasion.

They held discussion on fishing policy, fishermen's issues and other important matters.

On the occasion, the governor said the present government was taking all possible steps to provide facilities to the fishermen and improve their living standards, adding that prosperity of fisheries industry would create more employment opportunities.

He said the improved standard of fishing would help boost the exports of fisheries products and foreign exchange reserves.

The governor said the independence and prosperity of the fishermen was top priority of the government and the Kamyab Nojawan Program was being proved fruitful for the development of fisheries industry.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor of the problems being faced by the fisheries industry and said that thousands of tons of fish, prawns and other marine life that come to Karachi Fish Harbor daily are not properly protected, causing loss to local fishermen.