Delegation Of Foreign Trainee Diplomats Visits Safe City Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 10:08 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) A delegation of foreign trainee diplomats from Tajikistan, Kenya, Mexico, Bahrain, Belarus, Iraq, Kosovo, and the Maldives visited the Safe City Islamabad.
A public relations officer on Monday said that, the delegation was briefed by SSP Safe City regarding the command and control center, the data hub unit, modern technology-equipped cameras, and the Police operations center. They were thoroughly briefed about the procedures and advantages of this project.
Furthermore, the delegation was informed that Safe City Islamabad was playing a significant role in various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
He said that the delegation also met with CPO Safe City/Traffic and was also apprised of the functionality and benefits of the Safe City cameras, they play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city and preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens, he added.
The diplomats were briefed that crimes were resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center, while the face recognition cameras have been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which are playing a crucial role in identifying suspicious elements, he maintained.
The delegation acknowledged the modern technical system of the Islamabad Capital Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to ICCPO Dr Akber Nasir Khan and his team for this successful visit. A commemorative shield was also exchanged at the end of the visit.
