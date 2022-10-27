UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of German Scientists Calls On Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Delegation of German scientists calls on minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A two-member delegation of German scientists on Thursday visited the Punjab Livestock department and met Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Shahabuddin Khan.

According to the livestock department sources, the delegation reviewed the situation of lumpy skin disease besides giving expert recommendation.

Consensus was developed for technical support on lumpy skin disease. The delegation appreciated the lumpy skin disease control strategy.

It is pertinent to mention here that the delegation also visited Veterinary Research Institute Lahore.

Veterinary University Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Dr Sajjad Khan was accompanied the delegation.

Dr Eva and Dr Ania were members of the delegation.

