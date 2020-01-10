UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Girls Degree College Visit Parliament House

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A 40-member delegation of students of Government Girls Degree College Marghuz, Swabi on Friday visited Parliament House and witnessed the proceedings of National Assembly.

Earlier, the staff of National Assembly welcomed the delegation on arrival to the Parliament. They also briefed the students about the importance of parliamentary system.

During visit, the students took keen interest in the National Assembly proceedings. The students also visited the Senate Museum.

Talking to APP, students said that it was wonderful opportunity for them to visit the Parliament House, adding that they are first time here to witness National Assembly.

"We are so privileged and blessed to be here in Parliament House. We sincerely thank the staff here for their wonderful facilitation" they said.

A teacher with students said that such a trip was one that would certainly go down in their history books as they all were first-timers to Parliament House.

