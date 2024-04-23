Delegation Of Girls Guide Association Visits Virtual Women Police Station
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A delegation of the Girls Guide Association visited Pakistan's first "Virtual Women Police Station” here on Tuesday.
In-charge of Girls Guide Association and 20 members were included in the delegation. On this occasion, the delegation was briefed about the functioning of the Virtual Women Police Station.
According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, all issues including harassment of women are being addressed on a priority basis at the Virtual Women Police Station.
The Virtual Women Police Station has also introduced a live video call feature. Due to the Virtual Women Police Station, women will not have to unnecessarily visit police stations. Women can contact the Virtual Police through 15 calls, the Women Safety App, the live chat feature, the Punjab Police App, and the Safe City web portal.
Additionally, the delegation of the Girls Guide Association was also briefed about the use of the Women Safety App.
