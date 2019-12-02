Delegation of Hagler Bailly Pakistan visits WASA office

A delegation of Hagler Bailly Pakistan, a consultant firm of Asian Development Bank, visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) A delegation of Hagler Bailly Pakistan, a consultant firm of Asian Development Bank, visited Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) office here on Monday.

According to press release, the delegation was comprised Hagler Bailly Pakistan Managing Director Waqar Zakariyya, Mechanical Engineer Hacle Jamil, GIS analyst Ali Amin and social and resettlement expert Yasir Asad.

The delegation reviewed project of 66 MGD waste water treatment phase-II.

Managing Director WASA Faqeer Muhammad Ch briefed the delegation about different water treatment projects in the city.

Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) MuhammadSuhail Khawaja was also present on the occasion.