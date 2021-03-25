Delegation of HCBA Multan calls on Chief Justice of Pakistan

The President and General Secretary of High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Multan called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :The President and General Secretary of High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Multan called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed in Supreme Court here on Thursday.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed welcomed the delegation.

The delegation discussed various issues with the Chief Justice including the increase in numbers of Judges at Multan Bench, provision of access to law sites and for expediting the process for enrolment as Advocate of Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice assured the delegation to make efforts to resolve their issues.

The delegation thanked the Chief Justice for sparing his valuable time.