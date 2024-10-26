Delegation of HCSTSI visits 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition, TEXPO-2024

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) A special delegation from the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), led by Acting President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, visited the 5th International Textile and Leather Exhibition, TEXPO 2024, at the Karachi Expo Center.

The event was organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and took place from October 23 to 25, 2024, aiming to promote Pakistan's textile and leather sectors on the global stage.

The exhibition attracted hundreds of exhibitors and foreign buyers from around the world, marking a significant milestone in boosting Pakistan's exports.

During the visit, the delegation met with TDAP officials, including Chief Executive Officer Zubair Motiwala, Secretary Shaharyar Taj, Director General Basit Rauf, Deputy Director Amanat Ali, Deputy Director Salman Jokhio and Deputy Manager Masroor Ahmed Korai.

The TDAP officials warmly welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the details of the Expo.

On this occasion, Acting President Ahmed Idrees Chohan expressed his gratitude to TDAP for their hospitality and appreciated their role in promoting Pakistani products and enhancing exports.

He emphasized that incorporating digital transformations in supply chains and e-commerce could significantly improve Pakistan's exports.

The delegation of HCSTSI also held B2B meetings with various foreign delegations from African countries.

During these meetings, the African representatives highlighted the legal and shipping challenges that hinder the export of Pakistani products to African markets, despite their superior quality.

In response, Ahmed Idrees Chohan assured the African delegates of full cooperation and promised to address these issues by discussing them with TDAP and higher authorities in the Pakistani government to resolve them promptly.

Ahmed Idrees Chohan pointed out that the participation of around 250 exhibitors in TEXPO 2024 is a testament to the international standard of manufacturing in Pakistan's textile and leather industries.

All 250 exhibitors succeeded in capturing the attention of buyers from Europe, the middle East and East Asia, with a projected potential export order volume of approximately $800 million, underscoring the exhibition's significance.

He also suggested to TDAP officials to consider the construction of an international standard expo center in Hyderabad, allowing the city to host international exhibitions as well.

Vice President Shan Sehgal, on the occasion, acknowledged the vital role played by exhibitors at TEXPO 2024, in showcasing Pakistan's textile and leather industries on the global stage.

The various stalls at the exhibition not only presented Pakistan's best products but also focused on the latest technologies and sustainable solutions, further strengthening the reputation of Pakistani products in the international market.

He also praised the workshops and seminars organized by TDAP, which raised awareness on topics such as sustainability and the circular economy.

These initiatives will help improve the global reputation of Pakistani industries and support the country's economic growth. TEXPO 2024 proved to be an excellent platform for establishing connections with international buyers, reflecting the superiority and quality of Pakistani products.