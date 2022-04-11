UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of HEC, IMSciences Met Lankan Premier

Published April 11, 2022

Delegation of HEC, IMSciences met Lankan Premier

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Joint Director, IMSciences, Peshawar, alongwith officials of Higher education Commission of Pakistan including Awais Ahmad, Advisor A & C, HEC and Jehanzeb Khan, Project Director Allama Iqbal Scholarship Scheme met with Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at Prime Minister House, Colombo, Sri Lanka, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister about Allama Iqbal Scholar Scheme offered by the Government of Pakistan for the Sri Lankan students.

The scholarship covers airfare, tuition fee, living expenses, and stipend for 400 Sri Lankan students studying in all public sector universities of Pakistan.

The PM appreciated the generous scholarship scheme offered by the Government of Pakistan for Sri Lankan students and assured his full support for addressing the problems faced in implementation of the said Scholarship Scheme.

Mr. Awais Ahmad presented souvenirs to the Prime Minister on behalf of HEC and IM Sciences.

