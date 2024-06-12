Delegation of Helvetas calls on Governor KP

A delegation from the social organization Helvetas Pakistan, led by Country Director Dr Arjumand Nizamani, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) A delegation from the social organization Helvetas Pakistan, led by Country Director Dr Arjumand Nizamani, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Governor expressed appreciation for the collaboration between the government and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and donors in improving marginalized areas.

The Governor emphasized the potential for effective and lasting solutions to issues through public-private partnerships.

Addressing concerns about the devastation caused by floods due to encroachments and lack of cleanliness in natural water channels, Governor Kundi announced funds from the Annual Developmental Program (ADP) for the cleaning of water channels.

He stressed that without proper maintenance of these channels, the damage from monsoon rains cannot be mitigated.

Clean water channels will not only prevent waterlogging but also facilitate agricultural development, said Governor Kundi.

He also highlighted the need for attention to the Rod Kohi System, as other provinces have already secured their share of water from the irrigation system, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been deprived.

He said that lift bank canal was not completed now we expressed hope for cooperation between the provincial and federal governments to address this issue promptly.

The head of the delegation briefed Governor Kundi on their organization's ongoing and upcoming projects in Pakistan, including successful vertical farming initiatives in Punjab, which will now be implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Governor's recommendation.

The meeting also discussed the provision of further facilities in the Rod Kohi System, especially in terms of providing skills to youth, particularly in digital literacy.