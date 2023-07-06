Delegation of Hindu Panchyat Larkana meets Commissioner

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 07:51 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The newly elected office bearers of Hindu Panchayat Larkana met with Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari at his office here Thursday.

The delegation consisting of Hindu community leaders Novel Rai, Harish Kumar, Wali Ram, Dr. Dharam Pal and others informed the Commissioner about the problems faced by the minority community.

Talking to the delegation, the Commissioner assured that all the legitimate problems of the Hindu community would be resolved on a priority basis.

He said that the Hindu community had an important role in the development of Sindh and the country, which cannot be forgotten. The minority community will not be left alone in difficult times and we will try to solve all their problems as soon as possible, he added.

