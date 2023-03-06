A high-level delegation from Hong Kong's Silicon Valley under its chairman for Pakistan Lal Dino Mari Baloch called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at President AJK Secretariat Kashmir House Islamabad, on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :A high-level delegation from Hong Kong's Silicon Valley under its chairman for Pakistan Lal Dino Mari Baloch called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at President AJK Secretariat Kashmir House Islamabad, on Monday.

On this occasion, the delegation briefed the AJK president about the objectives of its visit and investment plans in Azad Jammu Kashmir state.

Moreover, the members of the delegation expressed their keen interest in investing in Information Technology (IT), hydropower generation, tourism, banking and other sectors in AJK.

In return, the AJK president welcomed the delegation and said there were plenty of investment opportunities in the valley, especially in hydropower generation and other sectors. He said that the government of Azad Kashmir was ready to provide all possible support, security and other facilities to foreign investors.

Besides, AJK Minister for Information Technology Muhammad Iqbal was also present on the occasion.

Chief Executive Soo Bee Geok, Vice President Wong Siu Ling, Muhammad Yaqub Sisoli, Salman Latif Mari Baloch, and others were also part of the delegation.