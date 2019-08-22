UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of HRCP Calls On Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:05 PM

Delegation of HRCP calls on Governor Balochistan

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here on Thursday said it was beauty of democracy to provide equal opportunities rights to all human beings and to maintain balanced development in the areas because all human have equal fundamental rights

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here on Thursday said it was beauty of democracy to provide equal opportunities rights to all human beings and to maintain balanced development in the areas because all human have equal fundamental rights.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) led by its Head, I.A Rehman which called on him at Governor House, said press release.

General human rights situation in the province, enhancing accident of mines, promotion of peaceful educational environment in higher education institutions and public development projects were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Pakistan came into being under concept of a democratic and welfare state and its constitution has fundamental rights of all citizens.

Responding to a question, he said incumbent government does not ensure using of force against people but necessary legal action is required against those elements involved in volition of law through terrorist activities for destroying peace in the areas for maintaining supremacy of law.

The Governor further said overall situation of the province has improved significantly owing to the government's friendly policies. He hoped steps were taken to ensure long term progress and improvement of human rights which would impact positive in the area.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Terrorist Balochistan Governor Education Democracy Progress Amanullah Khan All Government

Recent Stories

US Questions China's 'Interference' in Vietnam EEZ ..

4 minutes ago

Protests in Hong Kong Unlikely to Wane as Sides Ye ..

4 minutes ago

Special Court nominates Raza Bashir as defence cou ..

4 minutes ago

Sheikh Al-Azhar lauds formation of Human Fraternit ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts organizes 'J ..

5 minutes ago

FCO Minister expresses concern over situation in I ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.