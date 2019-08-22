Delegation of HRCP calls on Governor Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai here on Thursday said it was beauty of democracy to provide equal opportunities rights to all human beings and to maintain balanced development in the areas because all human have equal fundamental rights.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) led by its Head, I.A Rehman which called on him at Governor House, said press release.

General human rights situation in the province, enhancing accident of mines, promotion of peaceful educational environment in higher education institutions and public development projects were came under discussion in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Pakistan came into being under concept of a democratic and welfare state and its constitution has fundamental rights of all citizens.

Responding to a question, he said incumbent government does not ensure using of force against people but necessary legal action is required against those elements involved in volition of law through terrorist activities for destroying peace in the areas for maintaining supremacy of law.

The Governor further said overall situation of the province has improved significantly owing to the government's friendly policies. He hoped steps were taken to ensure long term progress and improvement of human rights which would impact positive in the area.