Delegation of Hutchison Ports Company calls on Qaiser Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A high-level delegation from Hutchison Ports Company met with Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh to explore opportunities for expanding their operations at the South Asian Port Terminal within Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Secretary Maritime Affairs Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Additional Secretary Umar Zafar Sheikh, according to a press release here on Tuesday.

During the discussions, the minister welcomed the Hutchison delegation and expressed the Ministry's unwavering support for their business initiatives. He emphasized the importance of effective terminal operations and assured the delegates of the government's commitment to facilitating growth in the maritime sector.

"The Ministry is dedicated to collaborating with Hutchison Ports to enhance the efficiency and capabilities of the South Asian Port Terminal," Minister Sheikh stated.

"We recognize the vital role that Hutchison plays in the region and ready to assist in any way possible to ensure increase in business activity in port."

The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts between the management of KPT and Hutchison Ports, focusing on strategic improvements that benefit all stakeholders. The minister underscored the government's proactive approach to fostering a conducive environment for international maritime operations

Hutchison Ports representatives conveyed their vision for growth and the potential to further enhance their service offerings at the terminal. The discussions laid the groundwork for a productive partnership aimed at elevating the terminal's operational standards.

As the maritime industry continues to evolve, both parties expressed optimism about the future of their collaboration and the positive impact it will have on the regional economy.