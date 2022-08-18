Delegation of IBA calls on Law Minister

A delegation of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) headed by its president called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) headed by its president called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The delegation expressed gratitude for the steps taken by the Federal Law Minister to solve the problems of the legal fraternity.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday, the delegation thanked the Federal Law Minister for solving the long-standing problem of lawyers' chambers and taking practical steps on the decision to build a lawyers' complex in Islamabad.

The Federal Law Minister assured that the foundation stone of Lawyers Complex would be laid next month.