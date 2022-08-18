UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of IBA Calls On Law Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Delegation of IBA calls on Law Minister

A delegation of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) headed by its president called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) headed by its president called on Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The delegation expressed gratitude for the steps taken by the Federal Law Minister to solve the problems of the legal fraternity.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday, the delegation thanked the Federal Law Minister for solving the long-standing problem of lawyers' chambers and taking practical steps on the decision to build a lawyers' complex in Islamabad.

The Federal Law Minister assured that the foundation stone of Lawyers Complex would be laid next month.

Related Topics

Islamabad Lawyers Law Minister Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

Khurram Dastgir asks reason from Imran in avoiding ..

Khurram Dastgir asks reason from Imran in avoiding inquiry if he claims innocenc ..

3 minutes ago
 MoIT for ethical, lawful practices to build Pakist ..

MoIT for ethical, lawful practices to build Pakistan's image in e-commerce

3 minutes ago
 UN deplores deadly attack in Afghanistan killing s ..

UN deplores deadly attack in Afghanistan killing scores of people

3 minutes ago
 North Korea Hopes World Condemns South for Bringin ..

North Korea Hopes World Condemns South for Bringing COVID Across Border - Ambass ..

3 minutes ago
 37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interi ..

37 NRCs operational in KP merged districts: Interior Minister

9 minutes ago
 Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

Minister reviews ongoing development schemes

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.