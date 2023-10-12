Open Menu

Delegation Of IMLA Lahore Calls On Caretaker Minister For Industries

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2023 | 08:16 PM

Delegation of IMLA Lahore calls on caretaker minister for industries

A delegation from Cantonment Institute of Management Land Administration (IMLA) Lahore here Thursday called on Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Integrated Districts Affairs Dr. Aamir Abdullah at Civil Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A delegation from Cantonment Institute of Management Land Administration (IMLA) Lahore here Thursday called on Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education, and Integrated Districts Affairs Dr. Aamir Abdullah at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation that was led by the Director of the Institute, Rana Rafiq included Additional Director, Zufishan Manzoor, Deputy Director Arshad Khan and under-training officers of Central Superior Service.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aamir Abdullah shared the historical context of merged districts and the government's efforts in the post-merger period to enhance construction and development in these areas.

He highlighted the transformation of these districts into integral parts of the country emphasizing the importance of equal rights, citizenship, and development opportunities for people living in these regions.

The caretaker minister also underlined the government's dedication to addressing challenges after the merger and to establish a ministry for merged districts.

The delegation was provided with a comprehensive overview of various sub-institutions under the Department of Industry, Science, and Technical Education.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Lahore Education Superior Citizenship Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits UAE Barakah Exercise 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits UAE Barakah Exercise 2023

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for end to "inhumane" blockade of G ..

Pakistan calls for end to "inhumane" blockade of Gaza; UN's role for ceasefire

2 minutes ago
 KU, Consulate of Italy organizes seminar of schol ..

KU, Consulate of Italy organizes seminar of scholarships available in Italian H ..

2 minutes ago
 Emirates News Agency participates in 11th Global V ..

Emirates News Agency participates in 11th Global Video Media Forum in China

41 minutes ago
 Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation ..

Prosecutors call for fine in Italian PM defamation case

49 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Comp ..

DC chairs meeting regarding set up of "Public Complaint desk"

49 minutes ago
Transport secy assess standard of service delivery ..

Transport secy assess standard of service delivery in bus terminal, license bran ..

51 minutes ago
 Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against ..

Iran urges Islamic, Arab nations to unite against Israel

51 minutes ago
 Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainab ..

Experts reiterates to contribute towards sustainable flood resilient strategies

51 minutes ago
 Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested ..

Killers of Edwards College student to be arrested soon: Caretaker Information Mi ..

51 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

Tennis: ATP Shanghai Masters results

51 minutes ago
 DC sets up public complaint desk

DC sets up public complaint desk

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan