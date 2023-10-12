Delegation of IMLA Lahore calls on caretaker minister for industries

A delegation from Cantonment Institute of Management Land Administration (IMLA) Lahore here Thursday called on Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and Integrated Districts Affairs Dr. Aamir Abdullah at Civil Secretariat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) A delegation from Cantonment Institute of Management Land Administration (IMLA) Lahore here Thursday called on Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education, and Integrated Districts Affairs Dr. Aamir Abdullah at Civil Secretariat.

The delegation that was led by the Director of the Institute, Rana Rafiq included Additional Director, Zufishan Manzoor, Deputy Director Arshad Khan and under-training officers of Central Superior Service.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aamir Abdullah shared the historical context of merged districts and the government's efforts in the post-merger period to enhance construction and development in these areas.

He highlighted the transformation of these districts into integral parts of the country emphasizing the importance of equal rights, citizenship, and development opportunities for people living in these regions.

The caretaker minister also underlined the government's dedication to addressing challenges after the merger and to establish a ministry for merged districts.

The delegation was provided with a comprehensive overview of various sub-institutions under the Department of Industry, Science, and Technical Education.

