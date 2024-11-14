Open Menu

Delegation Of Indonesian Embassy Visits GCWUS

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A delegation of the Indonesian Embassy on Thursday visited the Government

College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

Ferry Junigwan Murdiansyah, Heryanto, and Andi Irawan Shamil were included in

the delegation.

According to the GCWUS, the delegation was welcomed by Pro Vice Chancellor

Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima Rizvi, Additional Director ORIC Dr Muhammad Umair Ashraf and Controller

Examinations Malik Gulshan Aslam.

From the GCUS, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj,

Manager ORIC Sohaib Saleem, Dr Syeda Sadia, Dr Sabina Awais, Dr Asma Waheed Qureshi,

Dr Ayesha Farid, Dr Shagufta Firdous, Dr Yaseen Munir, Dr Muhammad Usman Ashraf and

others were also present.

During the meeting, discussions were held on mutual activities between educational institutions

of both countries and student development programmes with further agreements being

discussed for future.

