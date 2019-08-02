UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Insaf Lawyers Forum Call On PTI Secretary General

A delegation of Insaf Lawyers Forum Islamabad on Friday called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Ameer Mehmood Kiani here at party Secretariat

During the meeting, the delegation members led by Qaiser Abass and Raja Aftab Ahmed felicitated Ameer Mehmood Kiani on assuming charge as Secretary General PTI, said a press release.

Later, they discussed issues related to lawyers community and the overall country's situation in the meeting.

The central secretary general PTI said lawyers had a main role in provision of justice in the society.

He lauded the contributions of lawyers community for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and said the issues of Insaf Lawyers Forum would be resolved on priority.

The other members of the delegation included Maqsood Ali Khan, Syed Wajahat Abbas, Chaudhry Faisal Mamhood, Nowruz Khan, Irshad Ahmed, Adnan Ahmed Khan Yusafzai, Abdullah Solangi, Khaliq Sadiqque, Amna Ali, Talat Rizwan Sial, Kalsoom Khaliq, Hina Ahmed, Qaiser Jadoon, Atiqur Rehman Siddiqui, Sardar Masroof Khan, Malik Naseem Abbas, Raja Yasir Ali, Muhammad Ijaz Bashir and Chaudhry Yasir Gondal.

