Delegation of Insaf Traders Wing calls on KP Speaker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :A representative delegation of Insaf Traders Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and informed him about their problems.

Traders informed the Speaker about their issues relating to prices of edible items. They said that price difference of edibles in different markets of the city has increased problems for traders and consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said that officials concerned of district administration would be directed to take action against those found guilty of creating artificial price hike besides initiating steps to maintain rates of daily use items.

He said that steps would be taken to ensure implementation of government approved price lists and added that the government would protect rights of consumers and take steps for their facilitations.