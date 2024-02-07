A delegation of International Election Observers called on District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh at his office, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A delegation of International Election Observers called on District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh at his office, here on Wednesday.

The DC welcomed the delegation comprised of International Observers Program Officer Electoral Support Section Mr. Andy Baines and Secretariat Staff of Commonwealth Ms. Belinda Kora.

The delegation was briefed about the details of the administrative and security measures taken for holding elections in free, fair and transparent manners.

The DRO said that elections are being held in 10 National and 21 provincial Constituencies in the district, for which administrative officers have been appointed as returning officers and all other arrangements at the polling stations have been finalized.

He said that sensitive polling stations would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

The DRO Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the district emergency operations center (central control room) is also active in the DC office where staff has been deployed round the clock.

He further said that election code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan is being implemented in letter and spirit in the district and action is also being taken against violators.

The DRO also informed about transportation plans for Election Day and other arrangements.

The members of the delegation thanked the Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer for the hospitality and asked some questions about the arrangements made regarding the polling day.