Delegation Of Int'l Election Observers Meets DRO
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 07:29 PM
A delegation of International Election Observers called on District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh at his office, here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) A delegation of International Election Observers called on District Returning Officer/Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh at his office, here on Wednesday.
The DC welcomed the delegation comprised of International Observers Program Officer Electoral Support Section Mr. Andy Baines and Secretariat Staff of Commonwealth Ms. Belinda Kora.
The delegation was briefed about the details of the administrative and security measures taken for holding elections in free, fair and transparent manners.
The DRO said that elections are being held in 10 National and 21 provincial Constituencies in the district, for which administrative officers have been appointed as returning officers and all other arrangements at the polling stations have been finalized.
He said that sensitive polling stations would be monitored through CCTV cameras.
The DRO Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the district emergency operations center (central control room) is also active in the DC office where staff has been deployed round the clock.
He further said that election code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan is being implemented in letter and spirit in the district and action is also being taken against violators.
The DRO also informed about transportation plans for Election Day and other arrangements.
The members of the delegation thanked the Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer for the hospitality and asked some questions about the arrangements made regarding the polling day.
Recent Stories
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at polic ..
Biden strengthens US soot regulations, angering industry
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general el ..
William fills royal void during King Charles cancer treatment
Election materials delivered to polling staff across division
10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region
CM grieved over loss of human lives
Gold price goes up by Rs400 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates daycare centre at police lines Qila Gujjar ..7 minutes ago
-
Uninterrupted supply of electricity during general elections: PESCO7 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized for general elections: Minister Information7 minutes ago
-
ROs distribute election material among Presiding Officers in Khanewal7 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat visits election material distribution point11 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan visits Election Control Room, reviews measures for holding general elections12 minutes ago
-
Election materials delivered to polling staff across division5 minutes ago
-
10779 police officers, employees to perform duty on elections in Multan region5 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of human lives5 minutes ago
-
All arrangements finalized for general election in Vehari34 minutes ago
-
Border crossing with Afghanistan, Iran to remain closed on Feb 8: FO Spox34 minutes ago
-
IESCO makes arrangements to ensure seamless electricity provision on Election Day34 minutes ago