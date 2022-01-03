UrduPoint.com

Delegation Of Int'l Hindu Pilgrims Calls On Chief Justice Of Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 06:53 PM

A delegation of International Hindu Pilgrims from different countries who were on visit to Teri Temple Karak Pakistan, called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed here in the Supreme Court (SC).

The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and said that there was religious tolerance in Pakistan where every citizen had right to profess, practise and propagate his religion.

He said that the courts in Pakistan, being the custodian of fundamental rights of the people, had always been cognizant of rights of the minorities and protected their rights as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Patron-in-chief, Pakistan Hindu Council apprised the CJP about the delegation that they were hailing from various countries of the world and have come all the way to visit Teri Temple in Karak.

He also praised the steps taken by the SC as well as incumbent CJP for protection of the rights of minorities in Pakistan and restoration of Teri Temple in Karak.

He told the CJP about lack of essential facilities like water, gas, toilets, medical and sanitation at Teri Temple.

The CJP assured him to take up the matter with the quarters concerned.

The delegation thanked the CJP for sparing time.

