Delegation Of IQRA University Students Visit Operations Division
Faizan Hashmi Published November 20, 2024 | 09:58 PM
The student volunteers of IQRA University visited the Operations division of Islamabad Police and met with SP Security/Operation Hakim Khan and SP Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi
The student volunteers of IQRA University visited the Operations division of Islamabad Police and met with SP Security/Operation Hakim Khan and SP Investigation Rukhsar Mehdi.
A police spokesperson told APP that the SP Security/Operations welcomed the delegation and briefed them about operational police work.
The student delegation visited the Operations division under the friends of police program. They were fully briefed about the procedures and advantages of Operations division.
During the visit, they were fully informed about the patrolling of police in the city and the performance and utility of the police force that are playing an important role in the security of the city, prevention of crime and protection of life and property of citizens.
The delegation acknowledged the modern system of the Islamabad Police and its benefits. The delegation expressed special gratitude to DIG Islamabad and his team for this successful visit.
