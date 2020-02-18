UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Visits Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 18th February 2020 | 08:35 PM

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC&I) comprising of premier heads and President ICC&I Mr. Muhammad Ahmed visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2020) A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICC&I) comprising of premier heads and President ICC&I Mr. Muhammad Ahmed visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. President ICC&I also called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his office.

During the brief, the Naval Chief welcomed the delegation & highlighted meaningful involvement of private sector in Pakistan Navy’s developmental projects and maritime sector to promote self-reliance and contribution towards national exchequer. The Admiral also underscored the need to further expand indigenization through shared collaboration, joint ventures and integrated defense production efforts in mutual areas of interest. Besides a presentation was given to the delegation highlighting various projects encompassing involvement of private sector. Mechanism and process for developmental projects of Pakistan Navy was also briefed to the delegation.

Later, President ICC&I Mr.

Muhammad Ahmed on behalf of business community ensured full cooperation, healthy support and lauded efforts of Pakistan Navy in defending sea frontiers and creating awareness on blue economic potential of Pakistan. He further said that establishment of Pakistan Navy Research & Development Centre will promote industrial growth in general and defense production in particular.

During interactions at Chamber of Commerce (Karachi), Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) in 2018, Naval Chief also stressed on requisite participation of business community in developing military capacity and enhancing maritime sector potential. Recent interaction with ICC&I is a continuation of the efforts towards indigenization and self-reliance.

The meeting is expected to explore further avenues and pave way for self-reliance through exploring indigenous potentials by fully immersing private sector in defense production.

