Delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries meets SAPM, Chairman CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) met with Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday at CDA Headquarters.

On this occasion, delegation apprised him about the issues being faced them. SAPM and Chairman, CDA assured that all genuine issues of the trader community will be resolved. The delegations was informed that in order to improve facilities including road infrastructure, sewerage system, street lights and facilities authority is hiring services of consultant who will prepare comprehensive recommendations in this regard.

The delegation was further informed that issues pertaining to building control and lease matters would be resolved amicably with the consultation of representatives of Chamber. Delegation was further informed that issues of the traders pertaining to CDA domain would be resolved with mutual consultation. In this connection, it was informed that for the uplift and rehabilitation of road infrastructure, street lights, sewerage system and other amenities in Industrial Triangle Kahuta, authority has allocated funds amounting to Rs.100 million while for the uplift and up-gradation of the markets funds amounting to Rs.300 million would be allocated soon. The delegation was informed that inclusion of representatives of chamber in different committees will help effective resolution of issues of traders.

On this occasion, SAPM informed the delegation that on the directions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan the work on several stalled projects including E-12, I-14, I-15, I-16, Park Enclave, Burma Bridge has been started while work on underpass sector G-7/G-8 Faisal Avenue is in progress. Furthermore, he said, in order to resolve traffic issues on Muree Road and Park Road planning for construction of underpass at Rawal Dam Chowk has been completed and soon work would be initiated. He said that similarly for widening and rehabilitation of IJP road process of hiring of consultant is in progress. He further informed that work on PWD underpass and Korang Bridge would be initiated shortly. He further informed that planning several other projects including three (03) interchanges at Kashmir Highway and construction of 10th Avenue has been completed and in the budget of next fiscal year funds under PSDP would be allocated for these projects. He further informed the delegation that present government has taken concrete steps for provision of drinking water to residents of Islamabad.

In this connection, he informed that proposals have been sought from the international firms and bids in this regard would be opened on February 28.