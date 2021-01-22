Delegation of IT Board visits freelancing training centre in Malakand varsity

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology (IT) board visited Malakand University and reviewed facilities being provided to students in freelancing training centre.

The delegation inspected the arrangements and facilities in the training centre that was being established in collaboration with IT Board Punjab.

The visiting delegation was also briefed about the working and objectives of IT laboratories working in the university. The delegation also met with Vice Chancellor of Malakand varsity, Dr. Gul Zaman has the appreciated efforts of university administration in this connection.

It is worth mentioning that freelancing centers have been established in Malakand University, DI Khan University and IM Sciences for students under National Freelancing Training Program.