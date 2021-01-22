UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of IT Board Visits Freelancing Training Centre In Malakand Varsity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:21 PM

Delegation of IT Board visits freelancing training centre in Malakand varsity

A delegation comprising officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology (IT) Board visited Malakand University and reviewed facilities being provided to students in freelancing training centre

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation comprising officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology (IT) board visited Malakand University and reviewed facilities being provided to students in freelancing training centre.

The delegation inspected the arrangements and facilities in the training centre that was being established in collaboration with IT Board Punjab.

The visiting delegation was also briefed about the working and objectives of IT laboratories working in the university. The delegation also met with Vice Chancellor of Malakand varsity, Dr. Gul Zaman has the appreciated efforts of university administration in this connection.

It is worth mentioning that freelancing centers have been established in Malakand University, DI Khan University and IM Sciences for students under National Freelancing Training Program.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Punjab Malakand

Recent Stories

Chief Minister orders foolproof security, other ar ..

2 minutes ago

Citizen must use cloth, fiber bags in replacement ..

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs to ensure constant, low-pri ..

2 minutes ago

Russia commends UAE&#039;s announcement to registe ..

24 minutes ago

Sehat Plus Card to facilitate poor for medical tre ..

20 minutes ago

Boy hit to death while making video on railway tra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.