Delegation of journalists call on Faryal Talpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A delegation of journalists, columnists and anchors from Punjab called on President Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing Faryal Talpur on Wednesday.

The delegation members highly appreciated some of the flagship initiatives of PPP-led Government in Sindh exclusively with a state-of-the-art network of hospitals, which is free for every Pakistani from Karachi to the Gambat in Sindh, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

The members thanked the Government of Sindh's Culture Department and the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi for arranging Pakistan Literature Festival last week in Lahore, with a next plan of Literary Festivals at provincial capitals including the Federal capital of Pakistan, for encouraging and promoting the cultural exchanges that would help on bridging gaps and stereotypes among the cultures and provinces in Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur told the delegation that PPP had always prioritized and promoted the domain of culture, adding that it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who had established the Department of Culture for the first time in Pakistan, and laid the foundations of premier institutions for the promotion of arts and culture in Pakistan.

She added that those cultural and literary institutes were later promoted during both tenures of Governments of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto; and are now decentralized to the provinces after the historic 18th amendment by the PPP.

"PPP believes that by promoting the intercultural and interprovincial harmony, the Federation of Pakistan would be more strengthened; adding that such cross-cultural visits of opinion makers and thinkers in Pakistan should be promoted at both governmental and nongovernmental levels in Pakistan," she added.

For this, she appreciated the proactive role of Sindh Government's Culture Dept and Arts Council of Pakistan for collaborative cultural ventures, which should be followed by other provinces in the country.

Sindh Culture Minister, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Members of Provincial Assembly, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Qasim Soomro including former Law Minister, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar and Syed Ahmed Shah, President Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi were also part of the meeting.