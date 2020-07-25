UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Journalists From AJK Visit ISPR   

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 11:32 AM

Delegation of journalists from AJK visit ISPR   

The Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along line of control, situation in IOJ&K and deliberate cease fire violation by Indian troops targeting civil population.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) A delegation of Journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir visited ISPR and interacted with DG ISPR General Babar Iftikhar here on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along line of control, situation in IOJ&K and deliberate cease fire violation by Indian troops targeting civil population.

Journalists appreciated the opportunity for interaction especially in context of one year completion of India’s August 5 illegal actions.

Related Topics

India Fire Line Of Control ISPR Azad Jammu And Kashmir August From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

12 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

11 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

11 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.