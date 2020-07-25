Delegation of journalists from AJK visit ISPR   

(@fidahassanain)

The Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along line of control, situation in IOJ&K and deliberate cease fire violation by Indian troops targeting civil population.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2020) A delegation of Journalists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir visited ISPR and interacted with DG ISPR General Babar Iftikhar here on Saturday.

According to ISPR, the Journalists were briefed about the current environment and security situation along line of control, situation in IOJ&K and deliberate cease fire violation by Indian troops targeting civil population.

Journalists appreciated the opportunity for interaction especially in context of one year completion of India’s August 5 illegal actions.