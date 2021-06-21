UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Journalists Held Interactive Meeting With President Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Delegation of journalists held interactive meeting with President of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of Journalists from Karachi on Monday met with the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi at Governor House Sindh Karachi to discuss a new electronic voting machine system.

The delegation included Dr Jabbar Khattak from Daily Awami Awaz, Zaffar Abbas from Dawn, Wamiq Zuberi from business Recorder, columnist Nusrat Mirza, Manzar Naqvi from Financial Daily, Maqsood Yusufi from Nai Bat, Kazi Asad Abid from Daily Ibrat, S.M Shakil from ARY news, Qazi Hassan from Dawn News, Faisal Hussain from Express News, Imtiaz Faran from New One tv and others.

Speaking on the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the electronic voting machine was the need of hour and it will make electoral system more transparent.

He further said that the machine was not connected to wifi, that's why there would be no change of hacking.

Besides, this machine would be a step forward in electoral systems, the President said, adding that in addition, the machine will give quick results of voting.

President Dr. Arif Alvi maintained that government should take all stakeholders including opposition and ECP on board in finalization of electronic voting process.

