Open Menu

Delegation Of Journalist's Visits GIMS

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Delegation of Journalist's visits GIMS

A 12 member delegation of the Parliamentary Reporters Association Islamabad on Wednesday visited Khairpur and toured the Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jillani Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A 12 member delegation of the Parliamentary Reporters Association Islamabad on Wednesday visited Khairpur and toured the Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jillani Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat.

During the visit, the institute's executive director, Captain (Retd) Dr. Raheem Bakhsh Bhatti, showed them various hospital departments and explained that the institute operates with funds provided by the Sindh government.

He added that they are providing health facilities particularly performing liver transplants without discrimination.

He said that besides Sindh, facilities have been provided to 384 patients from Punjab, 163 from Balochistan, 14 from Islamabad, and 4 from Afghanistan. Dr. Bhatti said that the institute offers various medical services, including radiotherapy, bone marrow transplant, cataract surgery, open-heart surgery, dialysis center, trauma center, ICU, CCU, burn center, advanced diagnostic and research laboratory, and rapid response center, along with a medical college.

He further said that they lead in liver transplants in Pakistan. The delegation led by its President Usman Farooq and others include General Secretary Naveed Akbar Chaudhry, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Asghar, Shakir Abbasi, Nadir Hussain Guramani, Javed Noor, Ayesha Naz, Abdul Razzaq Khatti, Asim Yaseen, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Fahad Khalid Chaudhry.

President PRA Usman Farooq while commenting, said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited them to visit Sindh and witness the development and progress made in education, health, energy, roads and other sectors.

He said that we are surprised to see the state of art health, education facilities in Sukkur region. He said that Gambat Institute of Health Sciences is an state of art facility in remote part of province where numerous health facilities are being extended free of cost.

He further said that Sindh government has given ownership to institutions. He wished that such institutions should be established in other provinces.

Gambat institute is a role model in health sector, he added. On the occasion Director Admin GIMS Amir Khuhro, Director Information Films Karachi Hizbullah Memon, Director Information Sukkur Division Fida Hussain Baladi, Deputy Director Information Khairpur Syed Sajid Hussain Shahand others were also present.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Islamabad Balochistan Film And Movies Education Punjab Visit Sukkur Progress Lead Khairpur Gambat Abdul Razzaq Nawaz Khan From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

ADC chairs meeting of district vigilance committee

9 minutes ago
 16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

16 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

9 minutes ago
 Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important project ..

Minister Cheema, AIIB VP discuss important projects

49 seconds ago
 Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, ki ..

Suleiman, key suspect in recent bank robberies, killed in police custody

51 seconds ago
 Three boilers sealed, owners fined

Three boilers sealed, owners fined

9 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour C ..

Encroachments removed from Kaleem Shaheed Labour Colony

9 minutes ago
Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai ..

Pak Consul Gen. participates in Arab Classic Dubai-2024 baseball inaugural cerem ..

9 minutes ago
 KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness g ..

KU VC inaugurates physical therapy unit, fitness gym at KU Medical Center

4 minutes ago
 PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chi ..

PM visits Chinese embassy to condemn firing on Chinese nationals in Karachi

4 minutes ago
 FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

FIA Larkana arrest 3 suspects of moneylenders.

32 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 default ..

IESCO recovers Rs 4,983.9 mln from 177,313 defaulters

4 minutes ago
 SMUTA's new cabinet elected unopposed

SMUTA's new cabinet elected unopposed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan