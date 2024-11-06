Delegation Of Journalist's Visits GIMS
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) A 12 member delegation of the Parliamentary Reporters Association Islamabad on Wednesday visited Khairpur and toured the Pir Abdul Qadir Shah Jillani Institute of Medical Sciences Gambat.
During the visit, the institute's executive director, Captain (Retd) Dr. Raheem Bakhsh Bhatti, showed them various hospital departments and explained that the institute operates with funds provided by the Sindh government.
He added that they are providing health facilities particularly performing liver transplants without discrimination.
He said that besides Sindh, facilities have been provided to 384 patients from Punjab, 163 from Balochistan, 14 from Islamabad, and 4 from Afghanistan. Dr. Bhatti said that the institute offers various medical services, including radiotherapy, bone marrow transplant, cataract surgery, open-heart surgery, dialysis center, trauma center, ICU, CCU, burn center, advanced diagnostic and research laboratory, and rapid response center, along with a medical college.
He further said that they lead in liver transplants in Pakistan. The delegation led by its President Usman Farooq and others include General Secretary Naveed Akbar Chaudhry, Ahmad Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Asghar, Shakir Abbasi, Nadir Hussain Guramani, Javed Noor, Ayesha Naz, Abdul Razzaq Khatti, Asim Yaseen, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Fahad Khalid Chaudhry.
President PRA Usman Farooq while commenting, said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited them to visit Sindh and witness the development and progress made in education, health, energy, roads and other sectors.
He said that we are surprised to see the state of art health, education facilities in Sukkur region. He said that Gambat Institute of Health Sciences is an state of art facility in remote part of province where numerous health facilities are being extended free of cost.
He further said that Sindh government has given ownership to institutions. He wished that such institutions should be established in other provinces.
Gambat institute is a role model in health sector, he added. On the occasion Director Admin GIMS Amir Khuhro, Director Information Films Karachi Hizbullah Memon, Director Information Sukkur Division Fida Hussain Baladi, Deputy Director Information Khairpur Syed Sajid Hussain Shahand others were also present.
