Delegation of Jurist Law College visits Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A delegation of sixty-two members from Jurist Law College Sargodha, including students, faculty, and officials, visited the Parliament House on Monday.

Senate officials provided a comprehensive briefing to the delegation on the upper house's business, functions, and legislative processes, said a press release.

During the visit, the delegation watched a documentary detailing the history of the upper house and also seen the proceedings of the Senate.

The visitors showed keen interest in the historical pictures and statutes displayed in the Senate museums.