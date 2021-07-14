UrduPoint.com
Delegation Of Justice Lawyer Forum Calls On Governor

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:27 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Wednesday said lawyers were educated people of the society and they should play their role for making access to justice possible for the people.

He shared these views while talking to a delegation led by Nazar Baloch, President, Justice Lawyer Forum Balochistan here at Governor House.

On the occasion, the governor said the lawyers should play their due role in promoting democratic attitudes, respect for differences and highlighting human dignity in the society.

Regarding the problems and difficulties faced by the lawyers delegation, the governor assured his support at the Federal and provincial levels.

