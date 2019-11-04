UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Delegation Of Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust Call On PM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Delegation of Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust call on PM

Members of Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working in quake-affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Members of Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust (KORT), a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) working in quake-affected areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister of the relief and rehabilitation work being undertaken by the organization for the residents of AJK in the aftermath of recent earthquake.

The members informed the Prime Minister that they were facilitating the people affected by the earthquake, particularly those families whose houses were completely destroyed, in rebuilding through the organization's resources.

The delegation further informed the Prime Minister that the organization had planned to build approximately 100 houses at their original site in future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the efforts of the Kashmir Orphans Relief Trust and said that the Federal government had mobilized all the resources to mitigate the suffering of the people of AJ K, in terms of immediate relief and rehabilitation.

He said that rehabilitation efforts undertaken by KORT were worth emulating.

The delegation included Ch. Akhtar, Asim Shaukat, Imtiaz Butt and Muhammad Shakeel.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister SITE Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government

Recent Stories

Alliance Francaise Abu Dhabi contributed to streng ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Announces New Oil, Gas Reserves, Says Mu ..

2 minutes ago

China's overseas workforce rises in the first thre ..

2 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif chairs PML-N meeting

2 minutes ago

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi shifted from jail t ..

17 minutes ago

Economic freefall fuelled political instability: M ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.